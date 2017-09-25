Anambra unveils plans to recruit 5,000 teachers

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano yesterday said the state would in a short time employ no fewer than 5, 000 teachers with a view to boosting the school system. Addressing Anglican faithful at the National Youth Service Corps Temporary Orientation Camp, Umunya in Oyi Local Government Area of the state during a visit of the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Anglican Communion, Most Revd Nicholas Okoh, Obiano said that most of the 5, 000 new recruits would be drawn from those already privately engaged by the mission schools. He said his administration would continue to partner the church in its education development initiatives.

“The church is strategic in providing education for citizens hence the decision by my government to offer support to the academic engagements of missions in the state. “Government will commence work on the road leading to the NYSC Orientation Camp from the Enugu- Onitsha Express way to make it motorable and reduce the difficulties the users face,” he said.

Obiano had in a similar pronouncement some weeks back said the state government would employ more workers as from next year as well as increase salaries of the state’s workforce. He called on wealthy individual to always support church projects in order to enhance the collaborative efforts to improve the welfare of the citizenry. Speaking at the event, the Anglican Primate, Nicholas Okoh, decried a situation where some Christians would use their wealth and influence to fight the church, adding that Christians should avoid using their wealth to hold the church to ransom.

