Anambra youths demand release of detained IPOB members

A group under the aegis of Anambra Youth Movement (AYM), at the weekend threatened to liaise with youths from other South-East states to shut down the region should the federal government refuse to heed the call for Nigeria’s restructuring.

In a statement made available by the group’s coordinator, Comrade Christian Nwakaeze to journalists in Awka, AYM urged the federal government to order the release of all detained members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and dialogue with the group on ways of ensuring a lasting peace in the country. According to Nwakaeze, if right decisions were not employed on the issues, the groups in the South-East would collapse officially into IPOB.

While claiming that IPOB already had 60% of AYM as members, supporters and sympathizers, he maintained that AYM was not calling for secession but a restructured Nigeria through a referendum which would go a long way to make everybody understand why IPOB members were making their demands.

The statement reads: “There was the need for the restructuring to take place before the 2019 general elections otherwise the youths would boycott the 2019 polls. “It is unfortunate that those in power who are shouting one Nigeria everyday are even the people who are causing the division through their unpopular decisions. “We understand that the unlawful declaration of IPOB as a terrorist group was done deliberately to satisfy the wish of the Arewa youths who threatened Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is on record that Shetima, leader of the Arewa youth said that with the support of his people, he would make sure that Kanu would be rearrested and that he would ensure that Kanu and members of his group were declared a terrorist group. “Surprisingly, within two days of the threat, the Federal Government sought for Kanu’s arrest and we all thought it was a hoax until the invasion of his house and erroneous declaration of his group as a terrorist by

