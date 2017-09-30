Ancha killings: I lost 16 relatives but herdsmen wanted to wipe out entire village –Survivor

‘They killed my 2 kids, parents’

Following the recent guerrilla attack on Ancha village of Bassa LGA of Plateau State Saturday Telegraph visited the area to ascertain first-hand the exact nature of the devastation and carnage. The attack, suspected to have been carried out by herdsmen, left the village that fateful night in agony.

Mothers ran helter-skelter as they scampered for safety, dragging their helpless children along with them into the bush. While some were shot death while trying to escape the gunshots from the suspected Fulani marauders, others mostly women and children were suffocated in their thatched houses, killed and cut into pieces.

These sad tales explain how the 21 innocent People of Ancha village in Maingo District, of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State were murdered in cold on September 8, by suspected Fulani herdsmen. A 74-year-old man, Goh Rohu, was left completely devastated with the killings. He lost his wife and 15 relatives in the attack.

His extended family was badly affected in the incident, where five of his brothers, four wives and six children were killed. He said: “I want Federal and State Government to investigate these killings; it was carefully planned to wipe out the entire village and my house was mostly affected.

We have been living in peace for several decade and we don’t know why this calamity is coming at this time. “Those who carried out the attack must be arrested and prosecuted according to the law to deter others from taking similar action on other communities.

We are suspecting Fulani to have carried out the attack because they had accused the villagers of killing one of their sons which is not true.” Baba Rohu who escaped narrowly said the attack was well planned and hatched by the suspected attackers who operated for 30 minutes without resistance.

He said they shared themselves into groups, went into different houses and killed the villagers.The attack which was very devastating to the community in particular and Plateau State at large left seven men, six women including nursing mothers and six promising children from the same kindred dead. Their surviving parents and other children watched in tears as mass burials were conducted for the murdered persons behind the community. Another sad story is that of a 28-year-old Martha Friday.

Her two children, Ishaya, nine and six-year-old Emmanuel, came to visit their grandmother in August after school had gone on vacation, and were planning to return home, in preparation for resumption of school. Both the children, their grandmother and grandfather died in the attack.

Martha who got married in a neighbouring village was left in disbelief that her only children could be killed overnight. “If I knew that there was going to be attack, I wouldn’t have allowed my children to visit their grandmother.

At first, I contemplated stopping them but their father encouraged me to let them go and we were planning to go and pick them only for us to be told they were part of those killed.” The hapless woman who narrated her horrible experience, said the villagers were asleep about 1pm when she heard gunshots within her neighbourhood. She woke up and realised that the community was under siege with women and children crying as they were sliced to death by the herdsmen.

“I don’t know where to start now. What I laboured for in my entire life had been taken away from me overnight. For me to have suffered this loss, it is better for me to have died. How can I overcome this trauma?” Mrs Talatu Ara, 59, is another victim of the September 9, attack where she lost her husband and three grandchildren.

When Saturday Telegraph met her, she was crying bitterly, wondering who would take care of her now. Throughout the blood-letting in the village, it was observed that most of the houses were made up of thatch roofs and zing doors and signs of bullets penetration through the doors were visible. Saturday Telegraph gather that the attack is suspected to have been carried out as reprisal by suspected Fulani herdsmen who had accused the Miango community of beheading their son, Abubakar Jibrial and burying him in a shallow grave.

Paramount ruler of Miango, Bra Irigwe, Rev. Ranku Aka (retired), was pained because he had called the police to arres t five members of the community suspected to have killed and buried the Fulani man and wondered why the Fulani will launch such deathly attack on innocent people.

Chief Aka said the community had sent a delegation to condole with the Fulani community over the unfortunate incident and assured them that those who carried out the killing would be identified and made to face the law. He lamented that with the attack on the Ancha village, the Fulani community deliberately refused to condole with the people showing clearly that they were on a revenge mission.

The paramount ruler said he had forgiven those who carried out the attack but that the Fulani admitted during a meeting with the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, that there are irate youths among them and that they should make those youths available for arrest just as he had done in his community for absolute peace.

Chief Aka said the death toll during the attack had risen to 24. 19 persons were killed at the scene of the attack, while two died in Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos and two dead bodies were later recovered in the bush.

Member representing Jos North/ Bassa in the House of Representatives, Hon. Suleiman Kwande, who was in the village for condolence, brought relief materials to the hapless families and appealed to the natives and the Fulani community to sheath their swords and embrace peace. Media and information officer of the Special Task Force in charge of internal security in Plateau and neighbouring states, Captain Umar Adam, said five of the assailants were killed by the STF while repelling the attackers. He confirmed that one military officer was killed and another had gunshot injuries during the attack is and currently receiving treatment at the Operation Safe Haven’s clinic in Jos.

It was incredibly heartbreaking to see the level of devastation and hopelessness, particularly as women, children and the aged were killed. To make matters worse, no relief agencies or materials had reached the very hapless victims and as such there are desperate pleas for help. However, peace has since returned to Plateau State following the pragmatic effort of Governor Lalong.

The influx of people into the state, especially Jos, from different parts of the country in search of job and other socio-economic opportunities had led to increase in population and also a rise in tensions between the peoples of diverse cultures and religions.

In Jos, between September 7 and 17, 2001, there were violent clashes between rival groups, and by the time the dust settled, 1,000 people had lost their lives. Also, in 2004, in the Yelwa area of the State, inter-ethno-religious massacres that happened on February 24, May 2 and 3, 2004, left another about 1,000 people dead.

The Jos riots of 2008 left about 760 people dead and another 10,000 displaced. The story of the 2010 riots in the state capital is not different as about 1,000 people were said to have also lost their lives in that social conflagration. Since then, the state had lived on edge and in fear that similar crises could erupt at any time especially with the marauding herdsmen going about the length and breadth of the country and serially accused of wreaking havoc on citizens. However, anybody who recently visited Jos will observe that the city has returned fully to its glory days of peace and hospitality.

The sight of people going about their normal businesses and children running to and fro in play are pointers to the fact that Plateau State may be enjoying some semblance of peace once again as a result of the efforts of Governor Lalong, who had taken deliberate, measured and painstaking steps to permanently put an end to such upheavals in the state.

This he has done by putting in place a lot of measures which include the establishment of the Plateau Peace Building Agency, headed by Joseph Lengmang. This agency has been equipped to detect early warning signs of conflicts among the people living and doing business in Plateau State, and to nip them in the bud before it escalates.

To continue to sustain the peace Plateau State is currently enjoying under the governor, and its attendant immense benefits to the state, the people would have to close ranks, support and cooperate with Lalong in ensuring that his government not only succeeds but also leaves lasting legacies for posterity.

