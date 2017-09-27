Ancient market where cowry is biggest commodity

Once upon a time in Ikorodu, there existed a market called Ejina Market, where cowries served as means of exchange for commodities. However, the story has changed as the market has now turned to a herb selling venue and the most sought after commodity is cowries by traditional priests and traditional birth attendants. MARY ADEBISI reports

According to the history of the market, Ejina market is also a market for the kings because they formed the market. It is place where they do their own shopping on selected days of the week. Cowries were used as means of exchange for commodities, but now, the cowries sell for N50 each.

Located at Ita-elewa area of Ikorodu, the market buzzes every nine days of the week. Apart from cowries as means of exchange inside the market, herbs, animal bones, Kola nut, remain the major business of the day.

The traders who are mostly women communicate in signs and language that only them understand and acknowledge. According to majority of the women who spoke to New Telegraph, the cowry is most beneficial to them because they make more profit from its sale.

For them, the production cost is only going to the seashore around them and picking as many as possible for sale at N50 per one.

Inside the Ejina Town, there were also relics of the town’s ancestors along with descriptions of their practice during their lifetime. Most of the structures that were mostly made of mud had their signature on it. However, as time passed by, civilization took over the town by half. The people of Ejina town decided to modernise their structures by plastering their mud houses from the outside with cement and transformed with attractive paints. Although, the inside is still made of mud and they still make use of clay pots as their refrigerators.

Culture and tradition still thrive at its peak. For example, the Eluku festival is a highly upheld festival by its worshippers, but the custom of the town forbids women to partake in the festival. During celebration, the men come out with Eluku masquerade holding canes in their hands in anticipation of any trouble.

However, the market women in Ejina market decided to change from the system of using cowries owing to civilization and transformation of the Lagos State into mega city for the residents.

Titilayo Oduyebo, a herb seller, who has been in the market for past 20 years, told New Telegraph that she changed her system of buying and selling with cowries. According to her, gone are the days when she would put her goods outside and indicated the price with stones. As the time rolled by, she said they (traders and residents) felt out of tune with the olden day method of doing things, more so, robbers were taking advantage of their primitive and naive condition to rob them of their goods. “We realised that, some people became bold and started entering the town to steal our goods. Nobody would know because, the residents would have assumed that they (robbers) had replaced the stones with cowries for the goods they packed. The robbery cases especially forced us to embrace civilization,” she said.

Therefore, she changed from selling farm produce to selling herbs that her mother had taught her. According to her, her mother taught her how to sell and mix different herbs for customers for different purposes.

Omobola Oyewunmi, also a trader at Ejina Market, said that robbers do steal their goods during the time of cowries exchange because the goods were placed in the open. She said they only displays the goods but no one to monitors the goods and this might give the thieves a chance to steal their goods. “But that is not to say we don’t have our gods to fight for us. Before the next market days, the gods would fetch the thief (ves) out and they would come to the market square to confess their sins.”

For Ebun Akinyosoye, who lives in Ejina town, life in the town is like living in the village. “Whatever we need, we have all within our vicinity. We don’t need to go elsewhere to buy. The market is also known as Iworo. It means nine days after the usual market days. It gives traders opportunity to sell what is left of their goods. Businesses lasts from 7am to 7pm and the market still remains full with different types of goods at a cheaper rate.”

Akinyosoye further explained that it is their regular practice to appease the gods of the land with different sacrifices at the town’s various T-junctions. This, she said is to scare off robbers or petty thieves away from the town.

Madam Abeje, an indigene of Ejina, told New Telegraph that the Ejina market was formed by the kings (Obas). According to her, Ejina market has been in existence for decades during the time of their ancestors, when they were making use of cowries to sell. But now, the cowries have become commodity they sell for N50 per one. She revealed that motorcycles popularly called okada are not allowed into the town on market days.

On her part, Folashade Olushuyi, expressed her admiration for the old method of business transaction, adding that market women would like to go back to the lifestyle of selling with cowries in the market because while practicing such, they could display their goods at the market with assurance that the goods would be stolen.

Like this: Like Loading...