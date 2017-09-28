Apapa gridlock: Reps ask NNPC to relocate tank farms

Philip Nyam

Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday called on management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to immediately commence the process of relocating tank farms domiciled in the Apapa axis of Lagos State.

The House also mandated its Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) chaired by Joseph Akinlaja (PDP-Ondo) to liaise with NNPC with the view to ensure that only tankers with Authority to Load (ATL) were allowed to go into Apapa.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ayodeji Joseph (APC-Lagos),

The Committee is also expected to interface with the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to put pressure on the contractor handling the truck park at Tin Can Island to ensure timely completion of the site.

In his lead debate, Joseph recalled that several interventions of the Lagos State government amongst others to free the zone of serpentine traffic jams had failed and appealed to members to grant the prayers of his motion.

“The House notes that the perennial traffic gridlock in Apapa has subsisted despite efforts of government to find a permanent solution to it.

“Those economic and vehicular activities in the corridor, which is a major gateway to the nation’s foremost seaport has been adversely affected by the menace.

“In the first two weeks of September alone, over 2,000 trailers, trucks and oil tankers had massively flooded Ikorodu road all through to Apapa in bid to get into the Port and tank farms to covey commodities to their various destinations.”

“The House is concerned that breakdown of operations at Apapa port is touted as the cause of the gridlock which extended from Apapa to Ojuelegba with its attendant dislocation of economic activities.

The motion was unanimously passed when Speaker Dogara out the question.

Meanwhile, the House also yesterday urged service chiefs to compel their personnel to obey traffic laws.

This was consequent upon the approval of a motion presented Hon. Enitan Dolapo Badru.

Leading debate on the motion, the lawmaker observed with dismay the contemptuous disregard for traffic laws by the military personnel, who often promote aggression on the road through blaring of sirens, chastising other motorists with horsewhips and bullying drivers in the process.

He said military personnel were the biggest culprits in breaking traffic laws in the country, despite government’s stance to outlaw these dangerous behaviour which have recorded high incidents of accident in the country.

“It was observed that these military personal and their police counterparts are notorious for breaking traffic laws; the illegal use of one way thereby causing accidents in most cases and sometimes resorting to using whips on other road users while committing these infractions”

The House consequently mandated the chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs including the Inspector General of police to call its personnel to order over their blatant disregard for traffic laws

