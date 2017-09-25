APC, Borno gov on warpath over Sheriff

The rumoured planned return of a former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to the All Progressives Congress, (APC), is said to be setting the National Leadership of the party on war part with the Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kassim Shettima. A chieftain of APC revealed this to New Telegraph at the weekend that the plan was not going down well with Shettima. According to the chieftain, who craved anonymity, the admission of Sheriff back to APC at this time would scuttle the Borno State APC stability ahead of 2019. But Sheriff has stated that he had no intention of returning to the APC now.

Sheriff, in a telephone chat with New Telegraph on Friday, said his meeting with the Vice President last week was on the state of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in Borno State. In the brief interview, he said: “l have no plan of going back to APC. I only met with the vice president because of the IDP situation in my state.

There was nothing political about the meeting and I didn’t meet Odigie- Oyegun. In fact, I have never seen Oyegun in the past two years. There was nothing political about my meeting with the Vice President.”

He accused those alleging that he was to join APC of being ignorant, saying, “those who are talking about my going to APC are only jokers.” Sheriff last week held a meeting with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Some sections of the media also said that the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun was at the meeting. However, the APC came out to refute the story, stating that the party National Chairman was not at the meeting of Sheriff with Vice President.

The APC said: “For the records, the APC National Chairman only met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari. He was not aware neither was he part of the reported meeting between the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN and a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.”

The statement was also corroborated by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, on his tweeter handle. However, the APC chieftain said that the coming of Sheriff to APC would open up another vista of crisis in the party both at the state and national level.

The chieftain gave in stances of crises in Kaduna APC between the governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; Kano APC between the governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje and the former governor, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso; Bauchi APC between the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara; Kogi APC between the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and Senator Dino Melaye and also some other states. According to the chieftain, the state party crises had always pitched the national leadership of the party against the state governors.

The party chieftain averred that the return of the former Borno State governor would cause problem in the state and at national levels of the party. The chieftain said: “As you know, there are some states that the state governors are on supremacy battle with one chieftain of the party in the state or the other.

