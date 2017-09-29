APC platform viable for S’East President – Oyegun

…as party inaugurates 49-member campaign council

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has said that the party provides a better platform for the South- East geo-political aspiration for the country’s presidency. The APC chairman stated this yesterday at the National Headquarters of the party in Abuja during the inauguration of the Governorship Campaign Council for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State. “We must change the narrative in the East and that should start with Anambra governorship election.

“APC represents the most viable option for any South-East person to become President of this country,” he said. He also charged the campaign council to work hard and win the governorship election for the party. Speaking at the event, the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye said the state must be brought into mainstream politics in the country. He said the South-East is crying marginalisation because they are not in the centre of the Nigerian politics. He believes that his victory in the next election would end agitation for marginalisation in the geo-political zone.

The Governorship Campaign Council is headed by Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State. The Council which has six other governors as its members also have the former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Cairo Ojuogboh as member. Other members of the Council are Governors Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna) Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Rotimi Akeredolu SAN (Ondo); Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige; Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Engr. Segun Oni; former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo. Others are: APC National Vice Chairman (South East), Emma Eneukwu; APC National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso; APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; APC National Women Leader, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani; APC National Youth Leader, Hon. Dasuki Jalo; Political Adviser to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu. Also included are; Hon. Agunwa Anaekwe, Hon. Paul Chukwuma, Rev. (Barr.) Sally William, Barr. Ismail Ahmed, Chief Tony Akachukwu, Chief Fort Dike, Senator Ben Uwajumogu, Senator Domingo Obende, Chief Ernest Ndukwu, Dr. Mrs. Alsosa Anne Amadasun, Chief Timi Alaibe, Hon. George Ozodinaobi, Barr. (Mrs.) Oyibo Obasi, Hon. Barry Mpigi, Hon. Chinedu Eluomuno and all the party’s governorship aspirants.

