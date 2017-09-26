APC to Sagay: Buhari dug you out of oblivion

Johnchuks Onuanyim

ABUJA

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday took a swipe at the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), saying he had neither respect for President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed him nor the political party that produced the government he is serving.

In a reprisal for the series of verbal attacks Sagay had launched on the party and some of its chieftains in the past, APC described the PACAC boss as someone “who feels accountable only to his own ego and does not feel the need to bridle his tongue for the sake of anything that is higher than himself.”

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who delivered the punches on behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC), took exception to an interview published in one of the national dailies in which Sagay castigated the party and its leadership.

In the said interview, Sagay had described the APC leadership as “the most unprincipled group of people” who are “encouraging and accepting rogues” in the party.

He had said: “When I say ‘rogues’, I don’t mean stealing. In literature, when you say someone is a rogue elephant, it means people who are running riot and destroying the party.”

But the ruling APC said that going by the dictionary definition of ‘rogue elephant’ there was no better example of such a character than Sagay in the ruling party and the government of the day.

“Clearly, if we have today anyone in our government or, by extension, the party who feels accountable only to his own ego who does not feel the need to bridle his tongue for the sake of anything that is higher than himself, who feels independent of everyone and every institution, that person is Professor Sagay,” Abdullahi said.

In the vexed interview, Sagay was also asked if he would stop speaking if the president asks him to do so and he said: “Yes, he is my employer. If he tells me to stop talking, I’ll stop talking. But I have certain rights too that I can exercise in addition to that, because I’m not going to be in a position where I am impotent. So, I must obey him, but I can go beyond that and obey myself too. That’s it.”

However, Bolaji described the response of Sagay as a display of arrogance and an indication that no matter what was at stake, he would rather resign than obey Buhari if the President tries to restrain him.

“This is the quintessential rogue elephant behaviour. In his sheer arrogance, he forgets that it is impossible for him to call out the leadership of the party as “weak” and “unprincipled” without indicting the president, who is the leader of the party and has the fundamental responsibility to build the party.

“If Sagay had any iota of respect for the man who dug him back from inevitable oblivion and puts him in a position in which he now feels superior to everyone, he would channel his opinions and advice to the president on how to make the party stronger and more principled. It appears, however, that Sagay does not have anything constructive to say about anything. He only knows how to tear down and assault everyone and everything.

“We want to remind Sagay and all other appointees of our government that the only reason they occupy their current position today is because the APC won the election. There is, therefore, a matter of honour to show decorum and respect for the party and its leadership. You cannot love the fruit and hate the tree that produced it,” Abdullahi said.

It would be recalled that this is not the first time the national leadership of APC would be having squabbles with Sagay, as the latter had taken on the party a few months ago for advising him to restrain his (Sagay) confrontation with the National Assembly.

In that altercation, the party said that its advice to Sagay was not for him to appear before the Senate that summoned him, but to refrain from verbal confrontation with the parliamentarians.

