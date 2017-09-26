APC’s body language fueling agitations, says Adebutu

Kunle Olayeni

Abeokuta

A House of Representatives member, Oladipupo Adebutu, yesterday blamed agitations by some sections of Nigeria on the style of governance by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebutu, representing Remo Federal Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declared that the ruling party had classified the nation’s citizenry, thus fuelling agitation for secession by those aggrieved.

He spoke in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State during an interactive session organised by Ijebu News Xtra magazine with the theme, “Ogun Youths: Their Today and Future in Politics of Development.”

Adebutu, who is chairman, House Committee on Rural Development, argued that the South East geopolitical zone, like some other parts of the country, was concerned about the present structure of the federation, hence the demand for Biafra.

Adebutu said: “Yes, people have reasons and right to protest. But like Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, asserted, it has to be done correctly. It has to be done such that the issues are not lost in the noise and if it is not properly handled, this can happen.

“The people of South-East for one issue or the other, over this period have suffered. During the 16-year reign of PDP, the party was capable of creating an enabling environment where all Nigerians have the feeling. Yes, I may not be too happy, but the house will not be broken down.

“The body language of this government, the body language of APC tends to suggest that there is first class, second class and third class citizenry in Nigeria. To my mind, that has been the main reason fueling this agitation.”

Like this: Like Loading...