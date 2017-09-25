Aregbesola justifies APC public hearing on federalism

Governor of Osun state, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola justified the ongoing public debate on true federalism put together by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Aregbesola made the observation at the sitting of the Committee in Ilorin, Kwara state. The Osun state governor is a member of the committee, headed by Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

He said, “It would be wrong of us to impose our views on the population of Nigerians and that is why we have put this together. We want Nigerians to tell us how they want to see. their country.

” Our party made commitment to aggregate what nature of nation we want, how to define our federation and our coming together, “

Governor Ahmed, in his welcome address, had argued that restructuring should be about the review of the political economy that favours empowerment of more segment of the middle class.

Like this: Like Loading...