Arewa youths: Ban on land border importation counter-productive

Ndubuisi Ugah

Members of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Seme, Badagry, Lagos State chapter have said a decision to completely close land borders against importation in the country would be more counter-productive.

The members complained that the earlier partial closure had had devastating effects on the economy of those plying legitimate trade across the border.

This, they stated, had “left many Nigerians jobless when they should have been allowed to continue their legitimate businesses and paying duties legally.”

In a statement signed by the forum’s Chairman, Mallam Adamu Sambo, the Forum said the closure had encouraged illegal businesses across the border.

Sambo said: “In recent times, events have proved that, agents and importers of goods through the land borders have not been carrying out their businesses legally as they connive with a few bad eggs in the Nigerian Custom authority, who are paid privately and thereby deny the nation of huge revenue.”

He also suggested that, instead of a complete closure of the land borders, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) should seek strict regulations of the importation of goods that would put money into the nation’s treasury as against outright closure.

Sambo, therefore, said lifting the ban on the land border importation would make life more meaningful for the betterment of the helpless Nigerians, who seek the land importation as a major source of survival.

