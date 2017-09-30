Arms deal: Produce Dasuki to testify in Metuh’s case, Appeal Court orders DSS

…orders Justice Abang to sign subpoeana

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday ordered the Department of State Service to produce the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), before a Federal High Court in Abuja sitting in Abuja to testify in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh. Metuh is standing trial before Justice Okon Abang over alleged receipt of N400 million from the Office of Dasuki who was the then NSA under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

The said money was said to be part of the money meant for the purchase of arms deal while Metuh had also prayed the court to subpoena Dasuki to testify in defence in the case. Justice Abang had, however, refused Metuh’s application. Not satisfied, Metuh had approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the decision of the lower court. Delivering judgement in the appeal, a three-man panel unanimously upheld Metuh’s appeal. Reading the lead judgement, Justice Peter Ige ordered Abang to sign the subpoena filed by the Metuh.

The court further held that Justice Abang should give a date which the DSS must produce Dasuki in court and other subsequent dates. In the suit against Metuh, the Federal Government had presented all its witness to give evidence against Metuh. After the prosecution closed its case, Metuh filed a no case submission, which was refused by the court and was ordered to open his defense.

Like this: Like Loading...