Arms import: OPS picks hole in FG’s port reforms

Piqued by the continued illegal importation of arms into the country, the organised private sector (OPS) has picked holes in the Federal Government’s port reform, saying the illicit act, if not curtailed, could scuttle foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow and affect the economy.

President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs, said this in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos.

Speaking on the implications of the influx of illegal arms into the country, Jacobs said he was alarmed that about 2,671 guns were imported into the country in the last eight months.

He also stated that the continued rise in arms importation was already weighing down business confidence amongst its members, warning that this may affect the recent economic achievements recorded by the Federal Government.

Jacobs decried the modus operandi of some importers and manufacturers in the shipment of goods into the country, saying it was a shame on the part of the private sector despite government’s support in providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The MAN president chided importers who engage in illegal arms importation, stressing that whereas they pretended to be contributing to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) they were actually harming the economy.

The entrepreneur said that the continued influx of arms into the country had cast doubt on Federal Government’s port reforms, adding that this had affected the progress made by government towards creating an enabling business environment.

According to him, despite the support of the current administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to cleanse the economy of corruption, some disgruntled elements among the manufacturers are still engaged in shipment of illegal goods into the country.

Speaking further, the MAN president commended the Nigeria Customs Service for discovering the container with the loaded rifles at the ports, saying that 100 per cent physical examination put in place by the service was best for the country and the economy in general.

He said: “We are alarmed to hear of illegal importation of rifles into the country. This is not good for the country and our economy in general. It represents severe economic threat to the country’s progress because investors will be jittery to invest with this kind of thing. Consequently, it will affect the country’s FDI and the progress already attained in the economy on the long run.

“But this government has shown its support for manufacturing sector in all ramifications and it is left for us to repay this confidence positively in our business dealings.”

In his response, the President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Tony Ejiekeonye, lamented the continuous illegal importation of arms into the country, saying that it was affecting the business confidence of both local and foreign investors towards investing in Nigeria.

According to him, this illicit act is affecting FDI inflow and the country’s economy.

The ACCI president faulted the country’s port reform, linking the loopholes in the reforms to the reason behind the influx of arms into the country.

“First, it will affect the foreign investors’ confidence in security agencies in Nigeria. The continuous illegal importation of arms into the country also shows that there are disgruntled elements in the society that want to bring firearms to destabilise the country. That means that there are security implications on that. And that, of course, will make a foreigner or investor very wary of coming in.

“The loopholes in our security agencies are responsible for the importation of all sorts of things. Despite all the reforms that government had carried out in the ports, we are still seeing all these things. It means we still have a problem and it doesn’t portray a good image of our government,” he added.

Last week, the Comptroller-General of NCS, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd.), stated that investigation revealed that less than five per cent of importers, who bring goods into the country through the country’s gateway, genuinely processed their documents for clearing.

Ali said it was alarming that importers and their agents had resorted to going through the backdoors during goods clearance, which is costing the country billions of naira in revenue loss.

