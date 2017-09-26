Arms importation: Suspects opt for plea bargain

Akeem Nafiu

Two out of the four suspects docked by the Federal Government before Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly importing 661 pump-action rifles into the country without lawful authority have opted for plea bargain.

The suspects; Mahmud Hassan, Oscar Okafor, Donatus Achinulo, Salihu Danjuma and one Matthew Okoye (said to be at large) were, on June 14, arraigned before the court on an eight-count charge of conspiracy, importation of prohibited firearms, forgery, altering of documents and bribery.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and were consequently remanded in prison custody.

The suspects, in separate applications, later urged the court to release them on bail.

The request was, however, turned down by Justice Faji owing to severity of the offence. The judge had, while dismissing the applications, ordered accelerated hearing of the matter.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, two of the suspects, Oscar Okafor (2nd defendant) and Donatus Achinulo (3rd Defendant), notified the court of their intention to change their plea.

They made their intentions known through their lawyers; Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) and Paul Ananaba (SAN).

In his response, prosecution’s lawyer, Nebo Cole, denied any knowledge of the plan by the two suspects.

Justice Faji, while adjourning the matter to Tuesday, directed lawyers to the two suspects to put the office of the Attorney General of the Federation on notice.

In the charge, the accused persons were alleged to have brought the rifles into the country from Turkey through the Apapa Port in Lagos, using a 40-feet container, which they falsely claimed contained steel doors.

They were equally accused of forging a number of documents including a bill of laden, a Form M and a Pre-Arrival Assessment Report in order to evade payment of Customs duty.

In the forged bill of laden, they allegedly filled “steel door” as the content of the container instead of rifles.

They were also said to have offered the sum of N400,000 as bribe to an official of the Nigeria Customs Service attached to the Federal Operative Unit to influence the said officer not to conduct a “100 per cent search on the 40-feet container with number PONU 825914/3.”

The prosecution also alleged that the first accused, Hassan, corruptly gave the sum of N1 million to government officials at the Apapa Port in order to prevent the search of the container by Customs officials.

The offences were said to be contrary to Sections 1(2)(c), 1(14) (a)(i) and 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.

Like this: Like Loading...