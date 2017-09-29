Arms proliferation: FG to tighten ports’ security

Worried by the proliferation of arms across the country, and the urgent need to retool the security architecture at seaports, airports and land borders, the Federal Government has inaugurated an 11-man committee. It would be recalled that less than two weeks ago, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), had intercepted a large cache of illegally-imported arms in Lagos. Consequently, a committee headed by the Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), has been commissioned to, among other responsibilities, end the illegal importation of arms.

Dambazau, who inaugurated other members of the committee yesterday in Abuja, said it would “assess the present deployment of personnel from different agencies working in the airports, seaports and land borders with a view to reducing their size to what is absolutely necessary”.

While emphasising the onerous task ahead of them, the minister said: “The task before us is crucial to the progress of the country as economic security is an important guarantee of internal security and a measure of our success as a government.”

The committee, which has eight weeks to submit its report, has the following terms of reference, among others: “Assess the present deploymentof personnelfrom different agencies working in the airports, seaports and land borders with a view to reducing their size to what is absolutely necessary.” Other terms of reference are: “To recommend measures to promote ease of doing business at Nigeria’s sports, while ensuring maximum security according to global best practices.

Like this: Like Loading...