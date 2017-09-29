Army finally speaks on Nnamdi Kanu’s location

The Defence Headquarters yesterday, denied reports that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was being held by the Nigerian Army.

The DHQ’s position is coming on the heels of a suit by the IPOB praying the court to compel the Army, to produce Kanu.

The controversy surrounding the IPOB leader’s whereabouts since his Umuahia home was raided about two weeks ago, has yet to settle.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major General John Enenche, said the decision to launch Exercise Egwu Eke 11 in the South East, was informed by the compelling need to avert security breaches.

Asked to respond to claims in some quarters that the military holding Kanu, Enenche responded: “Nnamdi Kanu is not in the custody of the military.”

On whether the military would declare the pro-Biafra leader wanted, the DDI said: “It is not the responsibility of DHQ to declare Nnamdi Kanu wanted.”

Meanwhile, the Defence spokesman has insisted that the military did not raid Kanu’s home.

“Nobody raided Kanu’s home and I stand to be justified not from the information I got, I was watching it live, was monitoring it life speaking with them on the ground.

“The people that came out there that I saw the Biafra security service and Biafra National Guard. I think I later confirm that there was nothing to actually justify them legally to mount roadblocks. I saw the militancy nobody told me and I saw the action there. We are still investigating”, Enenche stated.

While clarifying on the proscription of IPOB, the DDI noted thus: “The military did not proscribe IPOB. Due process was followed to proscribe them.

“The job of the military was to diagnose security issues and warned the public of consequences and that is part of our media operations.

“We did our media operations very well otherwise that weekend would have been the longest weekend in this country and we are also very careful choosing our words and we know the law very well.”

