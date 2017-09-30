Army kill 2 Boko Haram food suppliers in Borno

Kaduna police: We will rescue kidnapped ACP

Gunmen kill traditional ruler in Plateau

The Nigerian Army yesterday said two Boko Haram food and logistics suppliers were ambushed and killed at Malamti village in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State. The development emerged on a day the Kaduna State Police Command also said it had deployed crack team of anti-kidnap squad and other personnel to track and rescue the kidnapped Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr. Emmanuel Adeniyi.

Adeniyi was abducted in the state on Wednesday along with his driver on Funtua-Birnin Gwari road. Confirming the killing yesterday in a statement issued to journalists in Maiduguri, the Deputy Director, Army Publication Relations, 8 Division, Col. Timothy Antigha, said the troops recovered ammunition, food items, consumables and animals from the insurgents.

Antigha, according to the The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),said troops of the 242 Battalion of 8 Task Force Division had intensified campaign to deny the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin freedom of action and access to logistics within its area of responsibility. “About 3a.m. on Thursday, troops responding to a distress call, intercepted terrorists mounted on 14 horses in Malamti village, Guzamala Local Government Area of Bornu State.

“The troops killed two terrorists; recovered two AK-47 riffles, three magazines, 26 rounds of 7.26 mm ammunition and one hand grenade from the insurgents. “Other items include 18 mobile phones, three mini solar panels, soaps, detergents, bundles of assorted clothes and eight horses. “Unfortunately, two soldiers sustained injuries during the engagement and are currently receiving medical attention,” he said. On how the police intend to rescue the kidnapped ACP, the command’s Public Relation Officer, ASP Muktar Aliyu, said: “Our men are on ground day and night to make sure they are all rescued and returned to their families.

“When the incident was reported we immediately deployed a crack team of anti kidnapping squad and patrol vehicles to the area, we are going to get them back.” NAN reports that the abducted ACP, who was said to be on annual leave, is in charge of the Police Criminal Investigation Department in Zamfara State.

Meanwhile, suspected gunmen at midnight attacked Gyangyang village in Jhar Chiefdom of Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing the acting village head,Alhaji Mohammed Suleiman. A family source told the NAN in Jos, that the gunmen invaded the house of the deceased at about 1a.m yesterday and killed the traditional ruler.

The source said the gunmen who carried sophisticated weapons stationed some of their men outside the house to ensure that nobody interfered with their operation. “We heard when they shot him and when we made efforts to come out, the gunmen stationed outside started shooting sporadically,” the source said. The Chairman of Kanam Local Government Area, Mr Hamidu Bale, who confirmed the incident to NAN, said: “I have spoken with the Divisional Police Officer and other security agents and they have moved to the area. They will tell us after their investigation exactly what happened.”

