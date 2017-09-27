ASABA 2018: Alli commends Okowa, says tracks will produce fast times

The chairman technical sub-committee for the Asaba 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships, Yusuf Alli, has commended the pace of work at the Asaba Township Stadium scheduled to host Africa’s flagship athletics event next year. After an hour inspection of the stadium on Tuesday, Alli said he was very impressed with the pace of work adding that he would have loved to roll back the years to compete as the facility will indeed aid better performances by the athletes.

In a statement signed by Head Media and Publicity Olukayode Thomas , Alli said “I am very impressed with what the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission Chief Tony Okowa is putting up here, if only I could roll back the years, it will be nice to also compete.

I know the athletes will run faster times on this track and jump farther in Asaba,” Alli said. Among other innovations, Alli commended Okowa’s vision as the state is putting up the first 100m both ways track in Nigeria.

“The plan for the Asaba Stadium is a masterpiece, we are having the first 100m both ways track in Nigeria, first of its kind and the stadium is also being built in such a way that the crowd will be close to the action; such electrifying atmosphere always brings out the best in athletes,” Alli noted.

Alli, the General Manager for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and also the General Manager for the All African Games; Abuja 2003 edition said he was sure that Asaba would be the benchmark for future athletics event on the continent.

The former African long jump record holder commended the chairman of the DSSC, Okowa, for making sure that the timetable for work on the Asaba Stadium was being fully adhered to. Alli also thanked the State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for supporting the championship. “The Governor by hosting this championship is leaving a huge legacy, completion of the stadium will be having a positive socio-economic impact on the state and Nigeria generally.”

