Ashafa bemoans FG’s poor funding of capital project

A lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Gbenga Ashafa yesterday raised the alarm over what he termed as poor funding of capital project as against the provision of 2017 budget of N7.5 trillion, saying that the development would portend grave implications on the lives of millions of Nigerians.

The lawmaker, who said funding of capital project would directly or indirectly cushion negative effects of the economy on the masses, said that inadequate release of funds from the federal government to Ministries, Departments and Agencies to finance their capital projects may return the country to recession.

Ashafa, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, observed that “while the total size of the 2017 budget tagged as the budget of Economic Recovery and Growth is in the sum of N7, 441, 175, 486, 758, the capital component of the budget is in the sum of =N=2,177,866,775,867 only, for the year ending on the 31st December, 2017, according to the Appropriation Act of 2017

