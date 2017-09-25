ASUU declares UNILORIN ‘terrorist’ institution

Following termination of appointment of the Chairman of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Kayode Afolayan, by the institution’s outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, ASUU Coordinator of the Ibadan Zone, Dr Ade Adejumo and Chairman University of Ibadan Chapter, Dr Deji Omole, yesterday declared UNILORIN as a terrorist organisation.

ASUU said suppressing genuine whistle-blowers, who provided pieces of evidence through threat of sack, was against the avowed commitment of the Buhari administration to fighting corruption. It, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to show genuine interest in the corruption going on in the University of Ilorin and victimisation of citizens committed to fighting corruption.

The union also condemned an alleged connivance of government’s institutions such as the EFCC, ICPC and Federal Ministry of Education which had turned deaf ears to a petition written against the UNILORIN outgoing Vice Chancellor, Amballi over an alleged smuggling of his wife into the institution and promoting her to the rank of senior lecturer against the constitution of the university and other odious corruption since it submitted petition to them since 2016.

While calling on the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to intervene into the crisis before it degenerated into similar scenario where in 2001, 49 lecturers of the university were sacked, ASUU vowed to resist the alleged unlawful termination of appointment of its chairperson.

“The outgoing Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali took all these to an unprecedented height when in 2015, he smuggled his wife, Dr (Mrs) Taiwo Toyin Ambali, into the university through the temporary appointment route as Lecturer 1. By 2016, less than one year later, she had been promoted to the rank of Senior Lecturer, when the Regulation specifies at least three years before such a promotion could take place.

Like this: Like Loading...