Bailout fund: EFCC arrests Ekiti Commissioner, AG   

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested the Ekiti State Commissioner of Finance, as the State’s Accountant-General (AG).

The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure yesterday, said the top officials were arrested after their alleged failure to honour previous invitations.

According to Uwujaren, the due will face interrogation over the alleged misuse of Bail-out funds by the state government.

“Ekiti state commissioner for finance and the account general are currently in the custody of the EFCC.

“They were picked up today (yesterday) following their refusal to honour previous invitations for interrogation in relation to pending investigation on the misuse of bailout funds by the Ayodele Fayose administration”, the EFCC’s spokesman said.

Ekiti was among the states that benefited from the Paris Club refunds.

Figures released by the Federal Ministry of Finance sometime in July had shown, that Ekiti State government received a total of N4772836647.08.

There has been no love lost between the Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose and the EFCC, as the latter had frozen the account the former in the past.

The legal battle was, however, resolved in favour of Fayose.

