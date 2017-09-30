Bailout funds: Fayose’s aides to spend weekend in EFCC custody –Source

There were strong indications last night, that the Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and the state’s Accountant General, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi, may spend the weekend in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Operatives of the EFCC had swooped on Ojo, and Owolabi on Thursday in Abuja, during Governor Ayo Fayose’s declaration to run for president in 2019. A competent source at the commission’s headquarters, who spoke in confidence with Saturday Telegraph, said: “All I can say is that the two top Ekiti officials will spend the weekend in our custody. The reason is that their interrogation continues. That is the update I have regarding the matter.”

The source added that: “The Finance Commissioner and accountant general will be offering some explanation on the use of bailout fund their state government got.” In a statement confirming the arrest on Thursday, the EFCC’s spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, had said: “Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance and the Account General are currently in the custody of the EFCC.

“They were picked up on Thursday (yesterday) following their refusal to honour previous invitations for interrogation in relation to pending investigation on the misuse of bailout funds by the Ayodele Fayose administration.”

