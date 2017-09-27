Bayelsa: Era of engaging youths in thuggery’ll soon be over

Commissioner for Youth Development in Bayelsa State, Collins Cocodia, yesterday said the era of calling out youths every four years for election thuggery will soon be over in the state. The commissioner was speaking at Ijaw House during orientation programme for 200 Bayelsa youths in various skills. Cocodia said: “It means that we are gradually gaining consciousness to be independent and it will be better for us. “That means that on election day, our youths will not be available as thugs.

“I’m a politician, but that is the truth. If they have jobs, if you tell them to go out as thugs, they will tell you they have jobs, that they are engaged,” he said. The commissioner, who said the era of calling youths out every four years was gradually over, added that not until that was achieved, he won’t be fulfilled as a commissioner.

He said: “So far, Bayelsa State government in conjunction with the International Trust Fund (ITF) have trained about 1, 800 youths, but the issue of giving starter packs to these youths was over adding that such was encouraging laziness.”

