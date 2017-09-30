Bayelsa govt partners NGO

The Bayelsa State Government has assured a group, the African Tide Union (ATU) of her collaboration training youths in various skills from its first phase next year. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, during the orientation ceremony to keep the youths abreast of how the training would look like, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Agatha Goma, said the state government was receiving the organisation to come and train the youths in various vocations. Goma, who represented the state government, said: “These projects actually cuts across the Niger Delta but Bayelsa State will be the base for the training.”

She said: “Rather than migrating outside the country and some losing their lives from starvation, this is just the right time when a people and a government are interested in coming over to their own place and bringing their resources to teach their people. That is what Bayelsa State Government is doing.”

