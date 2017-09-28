Bello: Restoration of grazing reserves, panacea for peace

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the reactivation and proper control of grazing reserves across the country was a panacea that would guarantee sustainable peace between farmers and herdsmen.

He stated this yesterday when Reverend Phyllis Sortie, the Director, Schools for Africa, a non-governmental organisation working for peaceful co-existence between the herdsmen and their host communities visited him in his office in Minna, the state capital.

The governor noted that the restoration of grazing reserves and making them functional were germane for the search for peace in the face of the recurring hostilities between the pastoralists and farmers.

According to the governor, for a lasting and sustainable peaceful coexistence of farmers and the herdsmen in the country, we must bring back grazing reserves.

The reserves, however, should be subjected to proper control and monitoring in order to avoid abuse, saying “we need to sensitise the herdsmen that the land is not for them, but a government reserve allocated to them temporarily to enable them to rear their animals.”

The governor, who reaffirmed his administration’s determination to ensure lasting solution to the recurring face-off between the farmers and herdsmen in the state by the reactivation of the old Bobi Grazing Reserve in Mariga Local Government area of the state, said the state government was committed to peaceful co-existence of all the people residing in the state.

