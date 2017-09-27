Ben Enwonwu’s centenary: Positioning Nigerian modernism

Origins and socio-political underpinnings of modernism in Nigeria and West Africa is the focus of an international conference which will hold at Tate Modern.

The international conference, which will take place during the centenary of pioneering Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu, explores new positions on West-African Modernism before and after Independence. It is jointly hosted by Bea Gassmann de Sousa, independent curator and Kerryn Greenberg, curator, International Art, Tate Modern, and it will hold tomorrow Thursday September 28 and Friday 29.

This one and a half-day conference, the organisers stated, offers a unique opportunity to examine strategies of cultural independence and to reflect upon the impact of transnationalism and de-colonisation in art criticism and museum collections today.

“We are delighted to be able to present this major international conference at Tate Modern, which will reconsider the origins and socio-political underpinnings of modernism in Nigeria and West Africa more broadly and the legacy of some of its key proponents. One hundred years after the birth of pioneering Nigerian artist Ben Enwonwu, a resolute defender of the value of African culture internationally, it is timely to emphasise the contributions of artists active in the years before and after decolonisation and reconsider the context in which they were working,” the statement reads in part.

The conference seeks to address issues around the formation of post-colonial identity, the preservation of history and the impact of trans-nationalism and decolonisation in art criticism and museum collections today.

Sponsors of the conference, in their statement, noted that Nigerian art has a rich history dating back to 1000 BC, adding that Ben Enwonwu was the most persistent internationally successful artist to promote Nigerian art on the global stage.

“To my mind Nigerian modernism includes some of Africa’s best known artists such as the Zaria Rebels, Yusuf Grillo, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Uche Okeke, Simon Okeke, Demas Nwoko and other significant masters such as Aina Onabolu, Ben Enwonwu and more recently El Anatsui. Ben Enwonwu was the most persistent internationally successful artist to promote Nigerian art on the global stage. In August 1943 he wrote, ‘I submit that the modern African artist can go to seek inspiration for the new art of his country even in Europe. The only trouble is that in his work, he must be himself! He must be African! He must not imitate.’

“Enwonwu’s contributions to Nigerian and African art cannot be understated. He was a visionary of his time.

The impact of the actions of these masters clearly extends beyond the arts.”

It is a commonly held view that culture and what we do to validate our common humanity through the arts is at the core of the good and beautiful life. Regardless of what our differences are; we are all prone to acculturate ourselves towards using the arts as an important means to help us understand ourselves more robustly and act as a motivating force to build bridges, not walls. Across all nations cultural stability in a nation adds measurably to how people see themselves in world history.

Notable artist, curator, and Associate Professor of Art History in the Department of Art and Archaeology and the Department for African American Studies at Princeton University will deliver the keynote lecture on Thursday 28 September 2017. Papers will be delivered on topics such as Négritude and Natural Synthesis in the Formation of Modernism in West Africa, which will be delivered by Alinta Sara; Performing Pan-Africanism: Major African Cultural Festivals from Dakar ’66 to FESTAC ’77 – David Murphy; Weathering the Storm: Ben Enwonwu’s Biafrascapes and the Crisis in the Nigerian Postcolony – Matthew Lecznar; The Family Archive as Political Site – Bea Gassmann de Sousa; Rewriting Art History with the Estate of Ulli Beier – Lena Naumann and Siegrun Salmanian; and Nigeria’s Nucleus: Modernism into the Future – William Rea.

Like this: Like Loading...