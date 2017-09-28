Biafra: IPOB sues Buratai over Kanu

Tunde Oyesina

Abuja

The team of lawyers representing the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday declared him (Kanu) missing.

Consequently, they asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to direct the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to produce Kanu in court at the next adjourned date.

In the suit filed yesterday at the registry of the court, lead counsel to Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had brought the application under the heading, “In the matter of an application by Nnamdi Kanu for prerogative writ of habeas corpus as subjiciendum to command the Chief of Army Staff to produce him in court.”

A writ of “habeas corpus as subjiciendum” is an application to the court to direct someone detaining another person and commanding that the detainee be brought to Court.

The originating summons, which listed the Chief of Army Staff as the sole respondent, was brought pursuant Section 40 of the Federal High Court Act, F 12, LFN 2005, Section 6(6)(1)(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The applicant is praying for an order of court commanding Burutai to produce Kanu in court.

In the grounds upon which he sought his reliefs, Ejiofor submitted that Kanu is the Leader of IPOB, a group largely made up of people from South-Eastern part of the country, mostly Biafra extraction; who are at all times material lawfully exercising their constitutionally guaranteed rights to self-determination, freedom of association and peaceful assembly.

He further told the court that on September 12, the soldiers, acting under the express command handed down by the respondent, violently invaded the applicant’s home in Afara-Ukwu Ibeku, Umuahia Abia State, wherein scores of his relative were brutally wounded and many killed.

In addition, Ejiofor submitted that on September 14, the Nigerian military, led by soldiers of the Nigerian Army, invaded Kanu’s house on a murderous raid, where live and mortal bullets were fired on unarmed and defenceless populace, leaving 28 persons dead and abducting many.

“The applicant, who was in the house during this bloody onslaught by the soldiers, has not been heard from or seen after this bloody attack in his home by the agents of the respondent since the 14th day of September 2017.

“That the invading soldiers in their desperate bid to ensure that the applicant is caught in the attack climbed stairs to his bedroom upstairs to shoot him; walls of his bedroom were riddled with bullets.

“The invading soldiers, who had direct contact with the applicant on this fateful day (14th day of September 2017), should be in a position to produce the applicant before the court. It is either the respondent’s rampaging soldiers abducted the applicant during this raid or must have killed him in the process.”

He cited Section 40 of the Federal High Court Act which empowers this court to order that a Writ of Habeas Corpus as Subjiciendum be issued on the respondent, to produce the applicant in court, particularly now that his substantive criminal trial is coming up on October 17.

He submitted that the court is vested with inherent powers Under Section 6(6) (a)- (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as (Amended 2011) to entertain this application and grant the reliefs sought.

In the affidavit in support of the motion deposed to by one Prince Mandela Umegborogu Esq, he averred that on the 12th day of September 2017, the soldiers of Nigerian Army, numbering about 200, fully armed to the teeth, invaded the residential home of the applicant in Afarauwku-Ibeku, Umuahia, in Abia State.

He also averred that the invading soldiers were deployed to the South-Eastern part of the country by the respondent in a covert operation tagged Operation Python Dance II (Egwu eke II), an exercise exclusively under the respondent’s command and control.

“That the soldiers, who also drove in a purpose-built sophisticated armored personnel carrier, fired live bullets on the relatives of the applicant, leaving scores brutally wounded, and arrested many.

“That the said military deployment to the South-East was approved, without any history of arms resistance by the applicant’s members or combatant attacks on military personnel and installation from the civilian populace.

“That during the bloody attack/invasion of the applicant’s home, scores were killed and others forced to abandon their sleep and run for cover in nearby bushes, which include nursing mothers, pregnant women, children and the aged.

“…That on the 14th day of September 2017, the Nigerian soldiers invaded the applicant’s home for the second time, unfortunately on a brutal, but murderous raid that left 28 persons dead, and over 48 arrested and taken away to unknown destination.

“That the applicant was sitting right inside his bedroom when the soldiers invaded his home.

“That the soldiers, in their desperate efforts to ensure that the applicant, who is their main target, is gunned down, climbed the stairs to his bedroom upstairs to shoot him.

“That by virtue of this contact the soldiers had with the applicant in his room on this 14th day of September 2017, the soldiers must know where the applicant is, his fate and state of health.

“That the rampaging soldiers busted into the room of the applicant in the course of this bloody attack and shot at everything on sight, including living objects,” he averred.

