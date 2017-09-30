Binniyat’s plight and the Janet Cooke story

A friend and professional colleague, Mr. Musa Simon Reef, had last week wrote about the predicament of a Kaduna-based journalist, Mr. Luka Binniyat, on his Facebook page. He tagged me and over 90 others. I observed that the majority of those he tagged are journalists.

This was to call our attention to the fact that one of us has his back to the wall on account of a story he wrote and got published by his employer. Binniyat was the immediate past Bureau chief of the Vanguard Newspapers.

He was arraigned over alleged publication of false report published by the Vanguard on January 22, 2017. The story was that five students of the Kaduna College of Education, Gidan Waya, Kafachan, were allegedly murdered by suspected herdsmen. Going by Reef’s account, less than two hours after sending the story to the Lagos office, Binniyat discovered he had goofed.

What he sent to the headquarters was complete falsehood. He knew the danger of publishing fake news and quickly got in touch with his editor to stop the story through a text message. He also tried to reach out to his news editor.

But despite his efforts, the story was published. Still on Reef’s post on Facebook which he titled: ‘Binniyat’s imprisonment and complicity of Vanguard newspapers, he felt a simple rebuttal and apology would have placated the readers and more importantly the Kaduna State Government, which is obviously embarrassed by the fake news. A few months later, the Department of State Security Service (DSS) invited Binniyat, transferred his case to the police for questioning and prosecution.

He was subsequently arraigned at a magistrate’s court on account of publishing fake news with the aim of inciting violence in the state in April and was granted bail. He was again arraigned at a Kaduna High Court on July 12 and was granted bail. And like we all know, granting of bail is at the discretion of a magistrate or judge handling a case. Binniyat is to provide two sureties, each of whom must produce N10 million bond.

Besides, they are to leave their international passports with the court throughout the duration of the case. The case has been adjourned till October 9. Kaduna Government means business as far the case is concerned and has even brought in a Senior Advocate of Nigeria to take over the case. Reef is aggrieved with Vanguard.

He wondered why it has abandoned Binniyat and found it strange that the newspaper was not even joined as a defender in this case. His post generated a lot of comments, the majority of those who reswponded took on Vanguard without hearing its own side of the story. I have also seen a few others who later withdrew their diatribe against the company and apologised after seeing the issue beyond Reef’s narrative. Another professional colleague, who is a friend, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, also bared his mind on Binniyat’s plight on Facebook.

His piece is titled: ‘Luka (Binniyat), El-rufai, NUJ and Vanguard Newspapers: My take. He observed that most commentaries on Reef’s post are either based on ignorance or sheer sentiment. From his account, Binniyat has a long history of having running battles with the state government even before the emergence of the present administration.

Binniyat, an indigene of Southern Kaduna, got himself involved in the perennial and volatile Kaduna crises and perhaps this often reflected in his reports. From Omipidan’s narrative, journalists who are indigenes of Southern Kaduna and based in the state appear to be mixing their professional callings with political issues.

He also revealed that Binniyat resigned when the management of Vanguard wanted to transfer him out of the state as part of the solution to the fake news he sent and got published. Going by this, Binniyat is no longer an employee of the Vanguard. Binniyat is like the proverbial man that is to be roasted yet he rubbed palm oil on his body. My assertion is based on Omipidan’s position: ‘Ordinarily, once you are a target, you need to apply extreme caution in your dealings with those who are after you.

Did Luka (Binniyat) take any precaution? I will say no. Before the story that finally nailed him, he committed several gaffes.’ Each time I see gaffe in the media, it reminds me of the story of Janet Leslie Cooke, an American journalist who used a fraudulent story to win Pulitzer prize in America. The coveted prize is the highest journalism award and expectedly the dream of every journalists in the US. Cooke’s entry titled ‘Jimmy’s World was published in the ‘Post’, on September 28, 1980. She wrote about the life of an eightyear- old heroin addict. The story elicited sympathy.

The then Mayor of Washington D.C, Marion Barry, organised a search party to look for the hapless boy. But he could not be found. And this left room for doubt about the authenticity of Cooke’s feature article. Pressure was mounted on the mayor to find the boy.

People’s curiosity was not borne out of mischief to pull down the journalist. It was about the poor boy. He needed help. The mayor gave in to pressure and lied to the public that Jimmy was found and was receiving treatment.

Shortly after, he announced that he had passed on. On April 13, 1981, Cooke was awarded the prize. Her biography was published to celebrate her winning entry. Before joining the ‘Post’, she had worked at Toledo Blade, a newspaper. When her former editors read her biography, they noticed discrepancies and raised the issue.

She was further investigated and findings revealed that Cooke’s academic credentials were inflated. After pressure from the’Post’ editors, Cooke confessed. What the world thought was a scoop was a hoax.

It was a lie from the pit of hell. What Cooke wrote was a fiction and not investigative journalism. Hers was beyond yellow journalism,’ a term used mostly in the US for a type of journalism that presents little or no legitimate wellresearched news but rely on eye-catching headlines to sell newspapers.

Jimmy’s World’s only existed in Cooke’s world. I have no doubt that we had produced our own Janet Cookes in the past and more are still being produced now that journalism is becoming an all comers’ affair in Nigeria.

The fundamental maxim in journalism that advises journalists to leave out when in doubt is like a warning signal and should not be ignored. There should a world of difference between mainstream journalism and social media. While the social media has become an avenue for fake news, such should not find space in the conventional media.

The ethics that define the principle of reporting and journalism are too fundamental to be ignored. And we must be guided by sound ethical principles that place emphasis on competence, commitment and courage. Journalists’ by-lines are their reputations and should be guided. Allowing them to slip will make journalists become vulnerable and prone to attack.

This is what gave Binniyat out. I share in Reef’s sentiment on why Binniyat alone was charged to court. But if he has penchant for writing reckless stories, his former employer may have enough grounds to wash its hand off the cases especially if Binniyat had been warned in the past.

The panic attempts to withdraw his story gave him out as an imprudent journalist. If he actually made efforts to stop the story, why was it published? Why did he refuse to be transferred out of the state as a first step towards resolving the crisis? One can go on and on. But this is not the time to apportion blame.

This is the time to win through actions and not through argument. In this legal battle, Binniyat is weak. Kaduna is strong. While the weak should learn to surrender rather than fight and be defeated, the strong should not be concerned about revenge.

Since the state government has shown interest in the case, reviewing the bail conditions may not be easily achieved. So, the best option is to find a political solution to the issue. Once the state government hands off, Binniyat will be out of prison.

His health is already failing and the last time he appeared in court, he was on crutches. We don’t have to throw the baby out with the bath water. It’s our duty as journalists either as groups or individuals to get Binniyat out of prison. Mortals are sometimes fated to fall. Lessons must have been learnt by all sides and it’s time to move on.

Like this: Like Loading...