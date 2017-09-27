Bonnke set to hold crusade in Lagos, targets 10m worshipers

Popular German Pentecostal televangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, will in November return to Nigeria for hold a five-day crusade and a three-day multi-purpose ministers’ conference. According to Bonnke’s church, Christ for All Nations (CFaN), the crusade, tagged; “Farewell Message,” is expected to be attended by a huge crowd of about 10 million worshipers.

T he church’s African Director, John Darku, said the crusade was targeted at addressing the nation’s socio-political challenges, and what it described as ‘spiritual pollution.’ He said the crusade would hold around Isheri Osun area along the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. Darku said: “Although, the Lagos outing will be the last of Bonnke’s international crusade, CFaN will continue to carry on with its global evangelism project. We anticipate conversion of many souls to Christ as Bonnke is expected to deliver his farewell message to a crowd of worshippers in Nigeria.

“One of the highlights of the crusade will be a ‘Passing the Burning Torch Conference’ for leaders and church workers because the evangelist is believing God for many thousands of pastors and evangelists from around the globe to be inspired to evangelism,” says Darku.

