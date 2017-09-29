BREAKING: National grid suffers total collapse, worsens nationwide power epilepsy

… the collapse was triggered by the tripping of Egbin Units ST4, ST6 and ST5

The national power grid has suffered a total System Collapse, worsening the electricity supply epilepsy rocking the country.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which announced the grid collapse, said in a statement on Friday that the grid “recorded the total system collapse on September 28, 2017 at 20:03Hrs.”

A post-mortem analysis of the event, the TCN said, indicated that grid generation was curtailed (to about 4,262.7MW) prior to the inception of the disturbance due to capacity under-utilization.

“Reports obtained from Stations and the sequence of events generated by the SCADA system indicated that the system collapse was triggered by the tripping of Egbin Units ST4, ST6 and ST5 at ‘ 20:03:15 , 20:03:32 and 20:03:34’ respectively.

“By this incident, the Nigerian electric power grid lost generation completely before restoration commenced at 20:22Hrs.

“A post-mortem analysis of the event indicated that grid generation was curtailed (to about 4,262.7MW) prior to the inception of the disturbance due to capacity under-utilization and the operational capability required to maintain grid stability had waned, leaving the system vulnerable to the extent that perturbations of this magnitude resulted in severe system frequency dip that culminated in system collapse,” the statement read.

The analysis, TCN continued, “clearly indicated that there was an insufficient level of spinning reserve provided by grid-connected generation companies arising from low tariffs for providing ancillary services.

“In order to avert such incidence on a sustainable basis, the Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc has filed an application to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission for an extraordinary tariff review as a means of ensuring that generation companies are incentivized to provide sufficient spinning reserves and other ancillary services that are critical for managing the national grid.”

The Transmission Company of Nigeria Plc hereby solicits for the understanding of all Nigerians as we continue our efforts to provide the electricity industry with a world-class national grid. On our part, we will strive to ensure that the stride attained recently in frequency control is sustained in line with world industry standards and codes.

