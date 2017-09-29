BREAKING: Produce Dasuki in court, Appeal court orders DSS

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday, has ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to produce the detained former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), before a Federal High Court in Abuja to enable him testify in defence of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh.

In a unanimous judgement delivered by its three-man panel, the court directed Justice Abang to pick the date which the DSS must produce Dasuki in court and other subsequent dates.

The Court of Appeal also ordered the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, before whom Metuh is being prosecuted to immediately sign the subpoena filed by the ex-PDP spokesperson. It also upheld Metuh’s appeal and nullified the ruling delivered by Justice Abang on February 23, 2017, when the judge refused to grant Metuh’s application for a subpoena to be issued and served on Dasuki.

