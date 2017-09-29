BREAKING: Protest hits US Embassy over IPOB

Protesters under the aegis of Coalition for the Defense of Nigeria Sovereignty on Friday stormed the embassy of United States (US) in Nigeria over the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The protesters said they are angry over the declaration by the US that IPOB is not a terrorist organization despite the statement by the Nigerian Military and proscription of the group which has been ratified by an order of the court.

The group said the activities of IPOB separatist movement were those that attract jail terms in the United States.

They carried placards with inscriptions such as read: “Americans! Stay Away from issues bordering on our sovereignty as a nation”; “We are indivisible in Nigeria, US beware”; “The US, if you are not in support of the fight against terrorism in Nigeria, don’t be against it”; “The US! US! Stop ‎your provocative support for IPOB”.

National President/Convener‎ of the coalition, Otunba Bolaji Alabi who addressed newsmen during the protest said Nigerians including the Yoruba had resolved for one united Nigeria.

He said, “IPOB has also been attempting to recruit and radicalize Yoruba youths to create a version of the terror group in the south-west of Nigeria oblivious to our nationalistic spirit and staunch belief in the unity of Nigeria.

“It was these brainwashed youths that had unsuccessfully attempted making demands for Oodu’a Republic, which does not enjoy any backing among us. The culture of hate speech being promoted by IPOB, which it is teaching these youths is alien to us as we are taught to be respectful and considerate of other humans.”

Like this: Like Loading...