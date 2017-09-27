BREAKING: Reps summon Customs CG, DSS DG over firearms influx

The House of Representatives yesterday invited the comptroller general of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col. Ahmadu Ali (rtd) and the director general of the Department of State Service (DSS), Alhaji Daura to brief it on the how to rid Nigeria of small arms and light weapons menace.

The lower chamber also called on the Nigerian Customs Service and other regulatory agencies to intensify ports checks to control the influx of small arms and light weapons into the country.

These resolutions were taken following the adoption of a motion under matters of public importance by Hon. Obinna Chidoka (PDP, Anambra) on the resolution of the frightening influx of small arms and light weapons.

Leading debate on the motion, Chidoka expressed concern that the Nigerian Customs Service had on four different occasions, this year intercepted firearms smuggled into the country, totalling 2,671 pieces with the first firearms seizure in January.

He added that the second firearms seizure was in May while the third and fourth in September 2017.

Chidoka further expressed concern that the January 2017 firearms shipment was intercepted by the Nigerian Customs after it was purportedly checked and certified free to go with its deadly cargo.

He recalled that the firearms shipment had left the premises of the port when it was tracked down after a tip-off. “Worried that the recent firearms seizures, which is the second this month and fourth in 2017 would appear to suggest that the syndicate behind the influx of firearms into the country had stepped up their nefarious trade.

“This is with far-reaching consequences for our dear nation, as firearms and light weapons are the lifeblood of organised crime and criminality”, he stated.

Continuing, he said “worried the recent influx of firearms into the country has confirmed the recent report of the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Africa, which identified Nigeria as a destination of choice for smugglers of small arms and light weapons.’’

Chidoka expressed worry that the Nigerian Customs Service might not be adequately equipped and motivated to handle the influx of small arms and light weapons into the country.

This he said was due to the absence of functional scanners at the port to enable the agency to effectively scrutinise containers in line with global best practices stressing that the house was determined to address the menace of the influx of firearms into the country to curb crime, criminality and save lives.

The House, therefore, commended the Nigerian Customs Service for the seizure of four shipments of firearms into the country.

It also urged the Nigerian Customs Service, Directorate of State Security and office of Attorney General of the Federation to speed up investigations on the firearms seizures.

They are to commence prosecution of the culprits to serve as deterrents to others.

The motion was unanimously adopted when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Like this: Like Loading...