[…] Budget: Buhari to send virement request to N’Assembly […]

NERC, NDIC, NDDC, EFCC nominees for confirmation

The Presidency has indicated that it would forward a request for intraministerial virement to the National Assembly when the parliament resumed plenary tomorrow. This is to enable the executive effectively implement some priority projects captured in the 2017 budget.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, in an interview with New Telegraph in Abuja, also disclosed that the Presidency would be forwarding a loan request to the apex legislative body for approval. He further reiterated that arrangement was in the offing by President Muhammadu Buhari, to present the 2018 Appropriation Bill in October to the federal lawmakers for earnest consideration and approval.

Enang explained that the proposed virement would not be inter-ministerial but rather intra-ministerial, whereby funds would be moved from one subhead to another within the same ministry, pointing out that the aim was to give priority to certain projects in the implementation of the 2017 budget.

He, however, declined to highlight the definite or specific areas of the budget or ministries that were affected in the proposal, noting that the details of the virement would accompany the request letter which would soon be sent to the National Assembly for approval.

The presidential aide also noted that other correspondences that would be forwarded to the Senate on its resumption for approval included: requests for confirmation of appointments of chairman and directors of the board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); the chairman of the board of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Managing Director and Executive Director of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). Others are the appointments of members of the board of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the members of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). His words: “We will lay before the National Assembly request for virement to enable us to do certain priority projects; we will also place before them request for approval for loan, we are also going to lay before them request for approval of 2018 appropriations.

“There are also several requests for confirmation of appointments of chairmen or and directors of the boards of CBN, NERC, NDDC, NDIC, EFCC; I’m not talking of the Chairman of the EFCC, but members of the board.

So, we believe that as they resume, they will consider all the issues being addressed so that the economy and the government will move forward. “I will not be able to disclose to you right now the areas where virement is being requested.

But it is not going to be moving funds from one ministry to another; rather it is just moving funds from one head to another within a ministry. It is from project to project within the ministry. “All things being equal, we are expecting to lay the 2018 Appropriation Bill in October. So, everything is being worked on.

The ministries have finished bilateral talks.” Meanwhile, the Senate has hinted that it would critically look into the ongoing constitution review, with a view to revisiting some of the contentious issues earlier rejected during the last voting on the floor of the Red Chamber, particularly the issue of devolution of powers. Spokesman for the Senate, Aliyu Sabi, gave this indication in an interview with our correspondent in Abuja.

He said that going by the overwhelming divergent opinions expressed by the public on the constitution review, especially with particular reference to the issue of devolution of powers, which was thrown out by the National Assembly; it had become necessary to revisit the issues.

The Senate had, on July 26, rejected the proposal by the Joint Constitution Review Committee of the National Assembly, to amend the Constitution to provide for the devolution of powers, so that more powers and responsibilities could be withdrawn from the centre and given to the states. Sabi told New Telegraph that the Senate would also focus on legislations on how to solve the heightening insecurity in the country as well as the economic difficulties in the land.

