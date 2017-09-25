Buhari comments on Germany’s election

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her victory at the polls.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on media and publicity Femi Adesina said he joins world leaders and well-wishers in congratulating ‎the German leader.

The Sunday vote left Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) well ahead of all other parties in the race for the German Parliament, known as the Bundestag.

President Buhari in the statement felicitated with the German Chancellor’s party for producing leadership for the country for over 12 years, and winning another opportunity to sustain the legacy of good work.

The President recalled his interactions with Chancellor Merkel over the years, especially at the G8 meeting in 2015 and during his visit to Germany in 2016, coming away with a strong impression of her commitment to building stronger ties across the world.

President Buhari wished the German Chancellor a successful tenure.

