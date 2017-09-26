Buhari, Osinbajo, Oyegun, Kalu, others for Abia mega rally

Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Aba

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie Oyegun and other top members of the party are expected to participate in the party’s mega rally in Abia State.

APC Publicity Secretary, Abia State, Comrade Benedict Godson while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Umuahia, the state capital at the end of the party’s inauguration of their Contact, Mobilization/Rally Committee said that the event would hold in the state capital in October.

Godson stated that the essence of the planned mega rally was to present new members of the party including former governor of the state, Dr. Orji Kalu, Chidi Onyeukwu Ajaegbu, immediate past President Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chief David Ogba Onuoha, managing director of the defunct Bourdex telecommunication and Abia North Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) and the managing director of the defunct Hallmark Bank and brother to former senate president Adolphus Wabara, Mark Wabara.

Others are Dr. Sampson Uche Ogah, CEO Masters Energy and former Abia PDP governorship aspirant in 2015 election, among other Abia political big weights who will be presented to the public at the event scheduled to hold at the state capital.

According to Godson, the rally was preparatory to the party’s efforts to woo more supporters ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Speaking earlier, state chairman of the party, Hon. Donatus Nwankpa who stressed that the party’s doors were wide enough to accommodate others who may join the party even after the rally, challenged and charged the committee to work hard to meet its purpose.

He said: “A governor is like a father with many children. He loves the children equally and shares his wealth to them without favouring anyone. APC will produce a governor and leaders that have the interest of their subjects at heart. We are not going to promote godfatherism, but to present candidates based on their acceptability by the people who will elect them through a credible primary.”

