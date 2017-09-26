Buhari returns from London

Anule Emmanuel

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country after a week’s trip to the United States of America and the United Kingdom (UK).

The President left Abuja on Sunday September 17 to attend the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 72) which held in New York. He later travelled to London before returning to Nigeria yesterday.

The President’s official aircraft NAF 001 touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at about 7p.m. local time.

Buhari was received at the airport by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Bello; the Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Idris, among other dignitaries.

Our correspondent gathered that the President arrived his residence at the Presidential Villa, 30 minutes after landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had confirmed while in New York that Buhari had left for London where he would proceed back to Nigeria.

The mission of the President in London has not been officially disclosed.

The Presidency had hinted before Buhari left the country that he would travel through London on his way back from New York.

Buhari had spent 104 days in London on a medical vacation and returned to the country on August 19.

Like this: Like Loading...