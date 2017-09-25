Buhari weakens the party, makes it unprincipled, APC to Sagay

The All Progressives Congress has told the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) that the weakness and unprincipled nature of the party were caused by his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party also used the opportunity provided by Sagay to call all the appointees of the government to order, stating that they are in government positions because APC won the 2015 general elections.

According to the APC National Working Committee‎, political appointees should not love the fruit of a tree and disperse the tree.

The APC, in a statement from its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said the Chairman of PACAC lacks respect for institutions and his employer.

The party, in reaction to an interview granted by Sagay to a national daily, abusing the national leadership of the party referred to Sagay as a rogue elephant in this government.

Sagay, in the interview had described the leadership of APC as weaking, unprincipled and rogue elephant.

But reacting, APC said, “Our attention has been brought to an interview published in one of the national dailes on Sunday granted by the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay (SAN).

“In the said interview, Sagay described the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as “the most unprincipled group of people” who are “encouraging and accepting rogues” in the party. He said: “When I say ‘rogues’, I don’t mean stealing. In literature, when you say someone is a rogue elephant, it means people who are running riot and destroying the party.”

“The Webster dictionary defines ‘rogue elephant’ as “one whose behaviour resembles that of a rogue elephant in being aberrant or independent.” Clearly if we have today, anyone in our government or, by extension, the party who feels accountable only to his own ego; who does not feel the need to bridle his tongue for the sake of anything that is higher than himself; who feels independent of everyone and every institution; that person is Professor Sagay.

“Asked by the interviewer if he would stop speaking if the President asks him to stop speaking, he said: “Yes, he is my employer. If he tells me to stop talking, I’ll stop talking. But I have certain rights too that I can exercise in addition to that, because I’m not going to be in a position where I am impotent. So, I must obey him, but I can go beyond that and obey myself too. That’s it.” Framed in another way, what Sagay is saying here is that, no matter what is at stake, he would rather resign than obey the President if the President tries to restrain him. This is the quintessential rogue elephant behaviour.

“In his sheer arrogance, he forgets that it is impossible for him to call out the leadership of the party as “weak” and “unprincipled” without indicting the President, who is the leader of the party and has the fundamental responsibility to build the party. If Sagay had any iota of respect for the man who dug him back from inevitable oblivion and puts him in a position in which he now feels superior to everyone, he would channel his opinions and advice to the President on how to make the party stronger and more principled. It appears however that Sagay does not have anything constructive to say about anything. He only knows how to tear down and assault everyone and everything.

‎”We want to remind Sagay and all other appointees of our government that the only reason they occupy their current position today is because the APC won the election. There is, therefore, a matter of honour to show decorum and respect for the party and its leadership. You cannot love the fruit and hate the tree that produced it.”

Recall that this is not the first time the APC national leadership would be having squabbles with Prof. Sagay, as the later had taken on the party for advising him to restrain his (Sagay) confrontation with the National Assembly.

In that altercation, the party stated that its advice to Sagay was not for him to appear before the Senate that summoned him but to restrain his verbal confrontation with the Senate.

Like this: Like Loading...