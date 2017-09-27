Business under high tension wire

Few months after Nigerians were shocked when a cable wire tragedy claimed dozens of lives in Calabar, Lagosians along AIT Road, Alagbado, have claimed that conducting business activities under the high-voltage power lines is “not illegal”. TIMOTHY ODUTOLU writes

Despite calls by experts that all standing structures under power lines be demolished nationwide, traders and motorcyclists off Lagos/Abeokuta expressway, along AIT road, Alagbado, Alimosho LGA, believe that while it is dangerous setting up businesses in their respective locations in the area with electric currents measuring thousands of kilovolts just overhead is no big deal. It is only illegal, according to government legislations, to erect buildings in line with the towering lines.

Along this road, the line between life and death is thin considering how “death” hangs overhead while residents and businessmen choose to ignore the dangers their staying underneath portend. Before the Kollington Bus Stop, along Lagos/Abeokuta expressway are motorcyclists’ and tricyclists’ garages, some assembling by the left, some by the right, where passengers are sought and those coming from alight, with a crowd of people going to and fro their various destinations. In the middle of the road which is currently under construction are assembled commercial buses. Just as busy with human activities this area is, overhead are lines of high voltage live wires.

A couple of months back, the Lagos State Ministry of Works, in a bid to extend and reconstruct the road, demolished shops lining by the right side of the road. Investigation carried out by New Telegraph revealed that some of the traders who were sacked from their shops have temporarily set out their trades opposite the demolished structures, which are now being reconstructed, but right under the electro-active transmission lines.

While speaking to New Telegraph, Ade Ebenezer, a commercial motorcyclist, when asked if he considered it dangerous working under the high-tension cables, said: “It’s not illegal being under the power lines, but it is when you build structures underneath.”

“The wires must not break. If they do, that would be a disaster, considering how busy it is here,” he however admitted.

There are laws that specify that there should be at least a 50-metre distance between the power lines and buildings, but the state government and the people are violating these laws outright. Some 5-20 meters away from the power lines is the Unity Market with other private owned businesses – a cyber café, barbing salon, phone accessories shop, one Ibari mechanic village approved by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Transport and many other structures lining down the road.

While speaking to New Telegraph, an electrical appliances retailer, who simply identified himself as Collins and had his shop right under the power lines said, “that’s what they (the media and the government) say. The power lines were built many years ago and yet nothing has happened.”

Mike Egoje, a tricycle operator, admitted it was dangerous conducting businesses under the high tension lines and more dangerous for residential owners underneath but he said the government has not expressed seriousness in preventing people from having businesses and residences around them.

Mr. Victor Adewunmi, the General Manager of the company in charge of the Benin region, who was represented by Mr. John Madufor, the Assistant General Manager (Technical Services) of the area, gave the warning to Nigerians in May during the inspection of the 330 KV Benin/ Egbin line, whose red conductor was detached due to corrosion.

Madufor explained that the red conductor was responsible for power outage in some parts of Lagos at the time, saying the action was taken to avert disaster, which could claim many lives if the conductor fell.

He said: “What happened here is that the red face of the conductor was detached as a result of corrosion and rested on the yellow face.

“The saving grace was that it did not drop on the ground. If it had happened that way, what happened in the Calabar viewing centre would have been a child’s play.

“This is why we keep asking people not to build within 50 meters of the precinct of high-tension lines. But people do not understand the danger inherent in building under high-tension lines.”

He noted that the incident would have caused a collapse in the system if it was carrying a heavy line.

Meanwhile, some couple of weeks ago, against the backdrop of the Calabar disaster, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said it would soon start to clear illegal structures within its jurisdiction.

While speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Communications Department of EKEDC, said that the company had given adequate notice to owners of structures built along the right of way of its power transmission.

Idemudia said it was wrong to build or do business under the high tension power lines.

“We have started to sensitize the people in our network areas about the danger of doing business and erecting buildings close to high tension.

“The company has employed security agencies to apprehend any offender for possible prosecution.

“We cannot afford to allow a few people to jeopardise our collective interest in moving the country and power sector forward,’’ Idemudia said.

