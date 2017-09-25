‘I buy phones from robbers, sell as London used’

Officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Ikeja, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a phone dealer who specialised in buying stolen mobile phones from armed robbers and reselling them to unsuspecting members of the public.

The 30-year-old suspect, Jamiu Adebayo, said he knew the phones were stolen before buying them. He said: “If I tell you that I don’t know these phones are stolen phones and that some of those I get the phones from are robbers, I would be lying to you. I know some of these phones were forcibly collected from people. “I buy iPhone 7 with iCloud for N45,000 and sell at N55,000. Those without iCloud, I buy for N150,000 and sell at N180,000.

I buy iPhone 6 for N65,000. I buy Samsung phones for N22,000 and sell at N27,000. I sell other phones too. I work on the phones and disguise them as London used phones.” The suspect was tracked and arrested through an iPhone 7, belonging to Kolade Johnson, a banker, working on Lagos Island.

He was arrested last Tuesday. The victim, Johnson, on August 23, boarded a commercial bus about 5.45a.m.,on his way to office, unaware it was the operational vehicle of ‘One Chance’ gang of robbers.

The robbers dispossessed him of a laptop and two phones, one of which was traced to Adebayo. The suspect was trying to sell it to a customer on Lagos Island. Police also recovered six additional iPhones, four assorted phones and three MTN SIM packs, from the suspect. He told police that he got all the items from armed robbers.

Adebayo, a former National Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW) member at Ajah, added that he went into sales of clothes after he raised some money. He would later divert to sales of fairly used phones.

