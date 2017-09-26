Why CAC crashed cost of business registration, by Registrar-General

Abdulwhab Isa

Abuja

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) yesterday said it crashed the cost of business registration in the country to enable small scale entrepreneurs register their businesses.

Aside the reduction in the cost of business registration, the commission said it had also simplified the process of registration.

CAC Registrar-General, Mr. Bello Mahmud, gave the updates at a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ (MSME) clinic held at Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Addressing micro, small and medium enterprises in Uyo, Mahmud re-iterated that with the Company Registration Portal (CRP), any member of the public can now register his or her business on-line in the comfort of their homes and offices.

In a statement issued by Head, Public Affairs, Godfrey Ike, it quoted Mahmoud as advising members of the public that they were free to either utilise the CRP or come directly to CAC offices nationwide for registration of their business.

This, according to him, had drastically reduced the registration cost hitherto charged by professional middlemen, lawyers, accountants, and chartered secretaries, in the registration process.

Mahmud also reminded entrepreneurs who had already registered their businesses of the obligation to file annual returns with the commission as at when due. He disclosed that failure to file annual returns could result to striking-off of such defaulting entities on ground of dormancy.

The MSME clinic in Uyo, which was held amidst fun-fare, coincided with the 30th anniversary of the creation of Akwa-Ibom State. Mahmud congratulated the government and people of Akwa-Ibom State on the occasion of its 30th anniversary.

He commended the existing cordial relationship between the commission and the state government.

The MSME clinic was an initiative of the Office of the Vice-President, which was aimed at holistically addressing all the operational challenges and bottlenecks of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...