CBL Store partners with Sports World Nigeria

In a bid to get closer to the fans, Continental Basketball League Store has announced a partnership with Nigeria’s number one sports and fitness retail chain. Sports World Nigeria will be the official offline retail partner of the CBL Store. Sports World has 14 outlets across Nigeria and three in Lagos; Palms Shopping Mall, Ikeja City Mall and Brasas’r Place on Admiralty Way in Lekki Phase One.

Speaking on the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer of CBL, Ugo Udezue, said: “We have always said that Sports can be a huge economic driver when done right.

We have now amplified the fact that this is possible with this deal. “With this partnership, fans of the league now have the option of walking into any Sports World outlet across the Country to purchase the CBL Store products at their convenience.”

The Chief Operating Officer of the League, Johnbosco Okeahialam added, “The objective of this partnership is to make CBL merchandise accessible to our fans Nationwide.”

