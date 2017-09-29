CBN gives Enugu pass mark on N2bn SME loan

Deputy Director of the Development Finance Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Osita Nwanisiobi, has commended the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration for its prudent management of the N2billion Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MESMEDF) loan to Enugu State.

Nwanisiobi, who made the commendation when he led members of the CBN’s department on a courtesy visit to Government House, Enugu, said the achievement was an indication of a robust leadership being offered by the Enugu State governor, Senator Ugwuanyi.

He said: “I am really happy to note that this state is doing well in the utilization and repayment of the facility. We have been to other states and Enugu has gained a lot of commendation in terms of accepting those loans, utilization of the facility and the repayment. I have to say that this laudable achievement based on quality leadership because when the leader is doing well, other indices of development follow suit.”

