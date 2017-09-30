CHAN lessons from Ghana

The West Africa Football Union Nations Cup that took place in Ghana recently was good for Nigeria. WAFU countries are some of the best on the continent. The region has 16 countries. They are; Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, Niger, Mali, Guinea, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea Bissau. Others are; Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Cape Verde, Senegal, Togo and Mauritania.

The event was a good eye-opener for the team. Many believe the Nigerian league is the best in Africa but this is far from reality as the team led by Salisu Yusuf struggled in the first two games against Mali and Sierra Leone without scoring a goal. After beating Ghana 2-0 to earn semis ticket, it was tough for them to pip 10- man Benin 1-0 only to flop 4-1 against Ghana in the final.

The Eagles team that did not concede any goal in four games before the last day conceded four in the final. No doubt, the team has to be re-assessed before the CHAN event in January. The defeat suffered against Ghana is a good lesson that will make the technical crew work hard for the forthcoming Africa Nations Championship. A team that cannot win in the sub-region will be lost in a tournament open to all African countries. There are still talents in the Nigerian league that could be drafted in to strengthen the home-based Eagles before CHAN.

A player like Rabiu Ali displayed so much skill and the handlers should build the team round him especially to improve on goal-scoring. Nigeria is yet to win the tournament and it’s time to go all out and record the first win since the domestic league itself has recorded positives in terms of sponsorship and general acceptance. Deliberate efforts should be made to make our home-based team better. It is not right to always wait for competitions before bringing the players together.

I recall former Eagles Manager, Clemens Westerhof, was bringing the best players in the domestic league together and the result eventually manifested for the country. Current Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr should not leave the task of home Eagles to Yusuf alone.

Rohr should also concentrate more on the league to bring out the hidden talents who are potential superstars. It is not bad to have two or three domestic league players in the starting line-up of the Super Eagles in the nearest future. That will be a big boost to the Nigerian league. The margin of defeat suffered in the WAFU Cup final was unfortunate but it should be seen as a wake-up call for the CHAN team.

FIFA unfair to Olatunbosun,Mkhitaryan

The shortlist for the goal of the year tagged Puskas award was announced last week by the world football ruling body, FIFA. A total of 10 goals made the cut across the world. Ghana’s Kevin-Prince Boateng of Las Palmas was on the list along with South Africa’s Oscarine Masuluke of Baroka FC. It was a delight that the two Africans made the cut for the best goals of the season but I am still in shock why the amazing goal scored by Mountain of Fire striker, Sikiru Olatunbosu, was not on the list.

Olatubosun’s goal against Kano Pillars FC at the Agege Stadium in Lagos was voted as the best for the week by Cable Network News (CNN). The goal was globally hailed by many as a miracle goal not only because of the delivery of the final ball but due to the build-up. After a close assessment of the 10 goals picked by FIFA, I am of the view that Olatubosun’s goal was better than half of the goals picked for the final shortlist. Another goal that was surprisingly left out was the one scored by Manchester United’s Henry Mkhitaryan.

His back flick goal against Tottenham Spurs in the English Premier League was amazing. It was superbly done with his back heel and was immediately pronounced a contender for goal of the year award. The same week, Oliver Giroud of Arsenal scored similar goal and that was on the shortlist for the Puskas award. FIFA should be more transparent in handling some of these issues that bothers on the integrity of the game and the body itself. I totally disagree with FIFA for excluding the goals scored by Olatunbosun in the NPFL and that of Mkhitaryan in the EPL

