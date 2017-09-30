Chatham lecture: MASSOB hails Nwodo

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), yesterday congratulated the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, for providing effective leadership for Ndigbo. The pro-Biafra group, which is under the leadership of Uchenna Madu, described Nwodo as an action leader. In a statement issued to journalists in Enugu, MOSSOB’s National Director of Publicity, Samuel Edeson, said Nwodo’s address at “Chatham house in London has proven him a fearless leader, a man of integrity who stands for justice and cannot be intimidated by our oppressors.”

The statement added that: “He (Nwodo) has exposed Nigerian government, the truth is always bitter but only the truth will set Nigeria free. MASSOB is not saying that Nigeria should disintegrate. What we are demanding is freedom of Biafran’s, any Igbo man or woman who wishes to remain in Nigeria is free and if any Nigerian feels he likes to live in Biafra the person will be accepted. “If President Muhammadu Buhari is supporting the state of Palestinian and Saharawi Republic why is he against Biafra freedom.

MASSOB wishes to make it clear that no amount of threats by Nigerian army, police and other security agents can ever stop us from pursuing our freedom.” Edeson stressed that what his group was doing was legal, constitutional and justifiable and that nobody could ban them as according to him, “self determination is guaranteed by United Nations and Africa Union charter, which Nigeria is signatory to.

Like this: Like Loading...