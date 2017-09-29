Chidoka flags-off campaign tomorrow

Ahead of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, the United Progressive Party (UPP) governorship candidate, Chief Osita Chidoka, will officially flag-off his campaign for the election tomorrow, September 30. According to the statement issued by the Director Media, Osita Chidoka Campaign, Viola Ifeyinwa Okolie, the flag-off will take place at Amorka in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

The Chidoka campaign group noted that the party’s governorship candidate has shown clearly to be the only candidate in the race with a clear message and vision for a new Anambra. “This epoch-making event which holds in Amorka in Ihiala Local Government Area, signals a major milestone in the inevitable march by the people; a political resurge to enthrone a government they can truly call their own as now embodied in Chief Osita Chidoka and our great party, the UPP.

“As we lift up the ‘isi agu’, the UPP logo of the brave tiger with Ndi Anambra, we lift up our collective consciousness and heroic essence as a people, and set the pace for the preordained rebirth of our glorious state, which Chief Chidoka represents.

“Without argument, Chief Osita Chidoka has since shown to be the only candidate in this race with a clear message and vision for a new Anambra. In the same vein, our party is the only one with a clear vision and ideology to stand in cognizance with the yearnings and aspirations of the people and nothing more.” “In the coming days we will marshal out our issue-based and very robust campaign.

We will continue as is in our character to keep it clean and engage in constructive debates on all issues. With the people, we will ask very pertinent questions and demand answers for them all. This campaign will bare it all,” the group stated.

