Chieftaincy suit: Olubadan, Ajimobi know fate November 8

In spite of the fact that the recently-reviewed Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration of Governor Abiola Ajimobi refused to recognise existence of the Seriki Line in the Olubadan chieftaincy, the Head of the Seriki Family in Ibadan, Chief Adebayo Oyediji has urged an Oyo State High Court to nullify elevation and installation that the government had done in the past years.

In a suit filed before Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Ring Road High Court, MKO Abiola Way, Ibadan, the Seriki Family is asking the court for an order of injunction, restraining Ajimobi, the Oyo State Government and the Olubadan-in- Council from promoting or installing any Chief into the Olubadan Line without recourse to inclusion of the Seriki Line in the Olubadan Lineage. Although the elevation had been done, the Family members premised their claim on the 1989 Supreme Court consent judgment which had recommended inclusion of the Seriki Line in the Olubadan stool, which successive governments had refused to implement till date.

According to his lawyer, Abideen Adeniran, the Olubadan-in-Council had been cheating Oyediji and the Seriki Line since November 21, 2008 by disobeying the order of Justice M.O. Ishola which had also granted an interlocutory injunction restraining the governor, Attorney- General, late Oba Odugade and six other High Chiefs from being elevated to the Ekerin Olubadan, Ashipa Olubadan, Osi Olubadan, Otun Olubadan, as well as its equivalent in the Balogun Line.

The order restrained the defendants “from selecting, appointing or promoting any of them to the stool of Olubadan pending the hearing and final determination of the originating summons.”

