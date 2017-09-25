[…] CJN’s battle for speedy trial of graft cases […]

Corruption and its associated vice of display of wealth and ostentatious living has been so pervasive and endemic in the Nigerian system such that no public official, past or present, is immune to societal perception of robbing the commonwealth.

In the eyes of the people, there’re no longer honest public servants or even private individuals, considering that paupers are becoming millionaires/billionaires overnight, owning properties at home and abroad, fleet of exotic cars, private jets and fat bank accounts in safe havens – all far and above their statutory incomes.

However, most of these emergency moneyed men and women do not give back to the society they have conned. Instead, they ride roughshod on the people.

And yet, when they are called to account, they not only incite the same people and their cronies against government, but also employ, with the help of lawyers and judges, all known and unknown legal shenanigans in their bid to delay and/or evade justice.

Since mid-2015 when it rode into office on the back of tackling corruption headlong, the Muhammadu Buhari administration and majority of Nigerians have realised early on the need for collaborative efforts, especially from the judiciary, to combat the hydra-headed monster that corruption has assumed in our clime.

At last, the judiciary appears to have woken up to the reality of the evil of the dictum: Justice delayed is justice denied. This is more apparent in cases involving corruption that has defined the character of many Nigerians in positions of authority.

Happily, the fresh acknowledgement that Nigeria needs to expeditiously “kill corruption before corruption kills Nigeria” is coming from the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Speaking in Abuja at the commencement of the Supreme Court’s 2017/2018 new legal year and the swearing-in of 29 lawyers as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), Justice Onnoghen laid out far-reaching strategies for the judiciary, to ensure speedy trial of corruption cases. They include:

• Court heads to compile and forward to the National Judicial Council (NJC), comprehensive lists of corruption and financial crime cases handled by their various courts.

• Court heads to designate in their jurisdictions, one or more courts as special courts solely to hear and speedily determine corruption and financial crime cases.

• Special dates on each week shall be fixed solely for hearing and determining appeals of such cases that come to either the Court of Appeal or the Supreme Court.

• An Anti-Corruption Cases Trial Monitoring Committee to be constituted to enable the NJC to monitor and effectively enforce the foregoing policy.

*Court heads to clamp down on lawyers, who indulge in the unethical practice of deploying delay tactics to stall criminal trials.

Justice Onnoghen deserves our praise and commendation for his roadmap to complementing government’s efforts to fast-track the prosecution of corruption cases.

We believe that by ordering the setting up of special courts to try corruption cases, the CJN has demonstrated his commitment to the speedy eradication of corruption. Also, with the CJN’s approach, the process of cleansing the judiciary has begun. To a large extent, the new policy will checkmate the spate of frivolous adjournments at instances of defence in a bid to stall proceedings.

As Justice Onnoghen has rightly pointed out – and as has been repeatedly harped on by government, fighting corruption is a daunting task, as corruption, surely and always, would fight back.

To successfully fight corruption, there is need for collaboration and interface among stakeholders.

We are encouraged that Justice Onnoghen has also acknowledged that “the corrupt acts of a few in the judiciary have negatively impacted on its image.” While the new policy will deal decisively with any judge found wanting, the CJN also promised to “visit the full weight of the law” on those offering bribes to judicial officers.

Regrettably, the National Assembly has abandoned an Executive Bill for the Establishment of a Special Court with exclusive jurisdiction to try corruption cases.

It is hoped that the new strategies already contemplated and packaged into a policy in the 2017/2018 new legal year by the CJN will also give room for punitive measure against heads of courts who neglect their primary judicial responsibilities to attend to non-adjudicative functions.

It is also instructive that for the CJN’s directive and other anticipated reforms to complement the new policy, judges must be sanctioned should they abandon their adjudicative duties for social functions or a retreat, which ordinarily could have been done during vacation or on weekend.

While we cannot oppose functions that would strengthen judges’ skills, knowledge and abilities, we canvass that such functions should not clash with the core judicial responsibilities of judges if the CJN’s determination to fight graft in the judiciary while fast-tracking trial of corruption cases must succeed.

We, however, believe that the new policy as advocated by the CJN will yield significant positive results and help curb corruption and fast-track trial of financial crimes if implemented just as we hope that all those concerned would heed this timely warning: Judicial officers, members of the Bar and litigants.

Together, we should kick out corruption from the system!

