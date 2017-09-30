Clear skin rashes with Apple Cider Vinegar

No matter your age, you have probably experienced a rash at some point in your life, but do you know how to get rid of a rash using homemade remedy? Skin rashes are characterised by red and itchy skin, often accompanied by small bumps or other changes in the skin colour, appearance or texture.

They may occur on any part of the body or be widely distributed on large portions of skin. This minor yet irritating problem is frequently caused by issues like eczema, allergies, insect bites, mites, acne, excessive sweating, or contact with certain poisonous plants or cosmetics that do not suit your skin.

If you have a rash that does not improve or go away within a few days of using apple cider vinegar, then consult a doctor. Raw and organic apple cider vinegar is an excellent home remedy to treat skin rashes and calm the itching; its acetic acid content helps fight skin infections that could be causing or aggravating the problem.

