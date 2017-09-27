Computer generated presidency (4)

The Supreme Court of Kenya annulled the Presidential Election conducted on the 8th day of August 2017 on the basis of the failure of the results transmission system. The Kenyan Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) carried out the registration of voters using the Biometric Voters Registration (BVR) and used its own version of the Smart Card Readers (SCRs) to accredit or “check in voters” on Election Day.

In the tallying, transmission and announcement of results, IEBC opined that “the Court of Appeal in Civil Appeal No 105 of 2017 held that the results of the Presidential Election would be electronically transmitted from the polling stations to the constituency returning officers, who would tally and verify the said results and in compliance with Section 39(1) (c) (a), Elections Act, electronically transmit the results to the Commission at the National Tallying Centre.

The Commission would then collate the results from the 290 constituency returning officers and the Chairperson of the Commission would thereafter, in accordance with Articles 138(3) (c) and 138(10) of the Constitution, declare the result of the Presidential Election”.

In the case of Kenya, the entire electronic voting system is backed by law while in Nigeria the Supreme Court endorsed the use of SCRs for the conduct of elections and advised that section 49 of the Electoral Act should be amended to give legal validity to the use of the SCRs for the conduct of elections.

The Supreme Court of Kenya annulled the presidential elections on the basis of the violation of the core principles of the Kenyan Constitution and the Election Law by the IEBC in the results transmission. Given the same circumstances, it is possible that Supreme Court of Nigeria could have arrived at the same conclusion.

It is uncharitable to condemn or write off the Nigerian judiciary on the basis of the courage and sagacity of the Kenyan Supreme Court. The Supreme Court of Nigeria has annulled state and National Assembly and governorship elections when the issues are narrow and the petitioners proved their case in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

Unfortunately, given the history, politics, legal framework, the administrative set up and the nuances of the electoral process in Nigeria, it is difficult to annul a presidential election because the burden of proof is high and the electoral environment is quite complex and challenging. Presently and based on United Nations estimates, Kenya has a population of about 48,698,206 while Nigeria has a population of about 186 million. Presently, Nigeria has a total of 70 million registered voters with an additional 1,040,000 registered since the commencement of the Continuous Voters Registration exercise on April 27, 2017.

Kenya on the other hand has total registered voters of 19.6 million. Nigeria has a total of 774 Local Governments Areas and 8,809 Wards and a total of 119, 973 Polling Units. In terms of the burden of proof and the principles underlying Nigerian elections, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has made it clear that no election is perfect and that the Electoral Management Body should strive to conduct free, fair and transparent elections.

In the case of OKECHUKWU and INEC (2104)17 NWLR (Part 1436)255 the Supreme Court stated unequivocally that “there can never be a perfect election anywhere. What the law requires is substantial compliance with the requirements of the electoral law and procedure. Hence, section 139(1) of the Electoral Act, which provides that an election shall not be liable to be invalidated by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Act, if it appears to the election tribunal or court that the election was conducted substantially in compliance with the principles of the Act, and that the non-compliance did not affect substantially the result of the election.”

We must bear in mind that the Supreme Court of Kenya as the court of first and last instance did not decide issues around voter disenfranchisement; criminal allegations in an election petition; non-compliance with the law and or forgery.

In Nigeria, a petitioner that complains of non-compliance with the provisions of the law must discharge a huge evidential burden. In the case of BUHARI V. OBASANJO (2005) 13 NWLR (PT 941) the Supreme Court of Nigeria insisted that “Where an allegation of non-compliance with the electoral law is made, the onus lies on the petitioner firstly to establish the substantial noncompliance, and, secondly, that it did or could have affected the result of the election.

It is after the petitioner has established the foregoing that the onus would shift to the respondent whose election is challenged to establish that the result was not affected….” Where a petitioner makes an allegation of the commission of crime against the respondent, the legal burden imposed on such a petitioner is heavy.

In the case of OKECHUKWU and INEC (2104)17 NWLR (PART 1436)255 the Supreme Court made it clear that “Where in an election petition the petitioner makes an allegation of a crime against a respondent and makes the commission of the crime as the basis of his petition, the provision of Section 137(1) of the Evidence Act imposes strict burden on the petitioner to prove the crime beyond reasonable doubt.”

A petitioner that makes an allegation of falsification of results must produce two sets of results. In the case of ADEWALE V OLAIFA (2012) 17 NWLR(PART 1330)478 the Court of Appeal in Nigeria held that: “To prove falsification of results of an election, two sets of results one genuine and the other false must be put in evidence by the party making the accusation.

After putting in evidence, the two sets of results, a witness or witnessed conversant with the entries made in the result sheets must be called by the party making the accusation of falsification or forgery of results of the election to prove from the electoral documents containing the results of the election how the results of the election were falsified or made up.”

Furthermore, a petitioner that complains of disenfranchisement must prove the disenfranchisement ward by ward and polling unit by polling unit. The fact in issue is that different principles and standards underline the determination of issues in an election petition and they are backed by the law and the constitution.

In terms of speedy disposal of election petitions, section 140 of the Kenyan Constitution 2010 provides that a person may file a petition in the Supreme Court to challenge the election of the Presidentelect within seven days after the date of the declaration of the results of the presidential election and that the Supreme Court shall within 14 days after the filing of a petition hear and determine the petition and its decision shall be final.

In the case of Nigeria, section 285 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999(as amended) makes it mandatory that a petition must be filed within a period of 21 days from the date of the declaration of results of the election.

In relation to State Assembly, National Assembly and governorship petitions, the Election Petitions Tribunal must determine the petition within a period of 180 days from the date of the filing of the petition and appeals arising from State and National Assembly Petitions must be determined within 60 days of the delivery of the judgement by the Court of Appeal which is the court of last instance. For governorship and presidential petitions, the Supreme Court as the court of last instance must determine the appeal within a period of 60 days from the date of the delivery of the judgement.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has stated that the timelines provided in section 285 of the Constitution are like the rock of Gibraltar that cannot be moved. In the case of A.N.P.P v. GONI (2012)7 NWLR (Pt. 1298)147 the Supreme Court stated clearly that “Courts do not have the vires to extend the time assigned by the Constitution.

The time cannot be extended, or expanded or elongated, or in any way enlarged. The time fixed by the Constitution is like the rock of Gibraltar or Mount Zion which cannot be moved. If what is to be done is not done within the time fixed, it lapses as the court is thereby robbed of the jurisdiction to continue to entertain the matter.”

We must admit that given the 119,973 polling units and the difficult geographical and demographic terrain in Nigeria, candidates and political parties see the 21- day timeline as harsh. The Election Petitions Tribunals and the Courts have also adjusted to the timelines in the constitution and the law. Let the political elite, the electoral management body and the candidates mend their ways and upgrade our electoral system to meet with international standards.

